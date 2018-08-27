More Americans Working Beyond Retirement Age

Americans are wanting to work longer, even beyond retirement age. But some of them have found getting and keeping a job is now harder than ever. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Americans are wanting to work longer, even beyond retirement age. But some of them have found getting and keeping a job is now harder than ever.

Nearly 20-percent of the U.S. Workforce is older than 65 and there's still a push on employers to keep adding older workers.

"Look at the 50+, this is a great pool of workers. They have a lot of the skills you are looking for," said Susan Weinstock with AARP.

Weinstock says AARP's recent survey found many Americans are willing and wanting to work beyond retirement age.

"Right now, for the first time there are five generations in the workforce. Actually makes the workplace more efficient, more productive and it lowers absenteeism," said Weinstock.

Although, most want to stay in the job that got them here, others are inventing new work. Barb Holmquist is now a moving manager, helping even older people downsize.

"Many of them have moved several times and have done all the arrangements their selves in the past, now they know they just can't do that," said Holmquist of Gentle Transitions.

AARP surveyed older workers after some workplace complaints.

"We did find that 61-percent of our surveys respondents said they had experienced some sort of age discrimination in the workplace and that is troubling," said Weinstock.

Troubling and possibly illegal in a country where 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day.

Deadly Mass Shooting at Jacksonville Video Game Tournament