Do not blame Jason Garrett. That is what Daryl "Moose" Johnston, Garrett's former Dallas Cowboys teammate and current Fox NFL analyst, is saying.



"It's been a roller coaster here for the last couple of years and a lot of people want to look to Jason Garrett as a reason why that is happening, and I would strongly disagree with that," Johnston told me.

Listen to my conversation with him on my NBC Sports Radio show here.