Moon Landing Watch Parties & Events in North Texas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 30 minutes ago

    (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

    Families can voyage their own trek to the moon by stopping by a few activities planned in North Texas.

    Frontiers of Flight Museum - Moon Day 2019

    Saturday, July 20 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Family activities available with museum admission, along with a showing of "The Day We Walked on the Moon" and a panel discussion.

    Go here for more information.

    Fort Worth Museum of Science and History: Science on Tap

    Friday, July 19 - 7 p.m.to 10 p.m.

    To celebrate the moon landing, the museum is offering $20 tickets that include two drink vouchers and plenty of activities, including a cinema, a moonwalk simulator, experts from the National Space Society - North Texas, and visitors can sit at a console from the control from of the Johnson Space Center.

    Go here for more information.

    DeSoto Public Library - Livestream from NASA

    Friday, July 19 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    The library is observing the anniversary with kids craft activities and a livestream from NASA.

    Go here for more information.

    If you know of any other events, feel free to email them to newstips@nbcdfw.com

