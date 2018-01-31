Money Order for INS Paperwork Disappears, NBC 5 Responds

A South Dallas woman married a man she met in Jamaica, INS misplaced the money orders paying for his citizenship paperwork, and the post office was delayed in reprinting them. (Published 3 hours ago)

It all started for Anita Butler on a vacation to Jamaica.

"He was the DJ, the resort DJ, and we just started spending time together and talking and we kinda clicked," said Butler.

She and her new beau Elvis stayed connected after that trip, fell in love, and eventually tied the knot.

They began the lengthy process of Elvis becoming an American Citizen.

"You pretty much have to have a degree to figure out the instructions of their paperwork," said Butler.

She filled out everything, went to the post office and purchased more then $1,200 in money orders for the fees. She says she put it all in one envelope and sent to Immigration.

They got the paperwork, but somewhere along the way, the money orders were lost.

"I had faith the government was going to give me money back," said Butler.

She started calling and visiting the post office. Workers told her they mailed replacements, but she never got them.

Weeks turned into months, and Elvis' timeline to get paperwork was running out so she called NBC 5 Responds.

"As soon as y'all contacted the post office, it was almost immediately I received my money order," said Butler.

The post office reprinted the money order and stayed open after hours so Anita could get there after work and pick up the replacement money orders.

"In fact I had an audience, because they wanted to know who was the lady so persistent in getting her money back," said Butler.

The post office is looking into exactly why the process to get replacement money orders took so long for Anita.

They did give us a statement.

"We became aware of the issue and took immediate steps to quickly resolve the customer concerns. In this specific case, local management has communicated with the customer to offer an apology and resolved the money order claim. We apologize for any inconvenience the customer may have experienced."

Replacing lost money orders and checks can be a complicated process, make sure you keep all your receipts, case numbers, and paperwork and ask for someone higher up to help.

If that doesn't work, contact NBC 5 Responds by clicking here.