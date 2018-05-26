'100 Deadliest Days' Begin for Teen Drivers

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and one of the most dangerous times on the road for teens. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Memorial Day marks the start of the “100 deadliest days” on the road, specifically for teens.

Daniel Armbruster, a spokesman for AAA, said it’s a period of time from Memorial Day until Labor Day when teens are out of school for summer.

AAA found that during this time, teen driver crashes climb up 15 percent compared to the rest of the year.

Three factors that commonly lead to the deadly accidents include speeding, not buckling up, and distraction.

“Taking your eyes off the road for just 2 seconds doubles you risk for a crash, but when you factor in an inexperienced teen driver who’s not used to being behind the wheel… your chance for a crash dramatically increases,” said Armbruster.

AAA wants to encourage parents to teach by example while driving. Make sure to wear your seat belt, stay off your phone, and have conversations with your teens about distraction and speeding.