'Mission Impossible' Helicopter on Display in Fort Worth

Helicopter was made by Airbus in Grand Prairie

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago

    Paramount Pictures
    Tom Cruise performs a stunt on an Airbus H125 helicopter for the film Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

    The helicopter flown by Tom Cruise in "Mission Impossible – Fallout" will be on display Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square.

    The helicopter, a custom H125, was made by Airbus Helicopters Inc. in Grand Prairie.

    The company is holding a private reception in Sundance Square and employees will screen the movie Tuesday evening.

    The chopper will be trucked to the square at 1 p.m. and will be offloaded by a crane.

    Cruise, a pilot, learned to fly the helicopter at Airbus before the movie was filmed, said Airbus spokesman Bob Cox.

    The action-adventure is set to open nationwide Friday.

      

