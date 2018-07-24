'Mission Impossible' Helicopter on Display in Fort Worth

The helicopter flown by Tom Cruise in "Mission Impossible – Fallout" will be on display Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square.
The helicopter, a custom H125, was made by Airbus Helicopters Inc. in Grand Prairie.
The company is holding a private reception in Sundance Square and employees will screen the movie Tuesday evening.
The chopper will be trucked to the square at 1 p.m. and will be offloaded by a crane.
Cruise, a pilot, learned to fly the helicopter at Airbus before the movie was filmed, said Airbus spokesman Bob Cox.
The action-adventure is set to open nationwide Friday.