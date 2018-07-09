The Balch Springs Police Department is on a mission to reunite a North Texas teen with her special dress.

A police officer was driving along the 12500 block of Elam Road near the police station on Saturday morning when he noticed a big bag lying in the middle of the street.

He stopped to pick up what he initially thought was trash before realizing it was a quinceañera dress.

It presumably belongs to a 15-year-old girl in the area about to celebrate her quince.

This is a largely Hispanic celebration of a girl being introduced into society as a young woman.

The dress appears to have already been worn.

Police are not showing the entire dress to the public to ensure that the person who comes by the station to claim the gown can describe it in detail.

