Missing Woman From Dallas

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Verna May Davis, 69, was last seen about 10 p.m. in the 6700 block of Buckeye Commons Way in Dallas.

She is described as a 4-foot-5 black woman, who weighs about 93 lbs with black/gray hair and brown eyes. She walks with a limp, police say. She was last seen wearing a long black coat and glasses.

Police say there is reason to believe Davis may be a danger to herself or others.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.