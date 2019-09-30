Mesquite police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zamaria Lovelace was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Sunday leaving an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive.

Police say she was last seen with an unknown man driving what is believed to be a silver Chevrolet Cruze.

Lovelace is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 100 lbs. and has thick red braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Lovelace's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.