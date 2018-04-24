Missing Man From Dallas: Police

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen early Tuesday.

Michael Edward Porter was last seen about 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Emmett Street and is believed to be a danger to himself. Porter is described as a 63-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 300 lbs. It’s unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Porter’s location is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.