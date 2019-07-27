Police are asking for the public’s help with locating an 18-year-old who was last seen on Friday.
According to Dallas police, Bradley Beachum was last seen in the 8400 block of Sugarberry Pl. Beachum has a tattoo of the name “Amanda” across his chest. He was driving southbound in a PT Cruiser that had a brown top and silver bottom.
Police said Beachum could be a danger to himself or others.
He is described as being a black male, has black hair and brown eyes. Beachum is 6-feet-0-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing black basketball shorts with not shirt.
If you or anyone knows Beachum’s whereabouts, contact Dallas police at 214-671-4268 or dial 911.