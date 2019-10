Dallas police are asking for help from the public locating a 22-year-old man last seen Sunday.

Albert Galaviz was seen in the 4000 block of Windhaven Lane, near Midway Road. He may be a danger to himself or others, police said.

Galaviz is described as a Latin man, 5 foot 4 inches tall and about 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Galaviz’s whereabouts may call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

