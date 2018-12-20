Dallas police are searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday.
85-year-old Huey Gilyard was last seen walking in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in Dallas.
Gilyard is described as being a black male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black hat, blue and white long-sleeved checkered shirt, black pants and sandals.
According to police, Gilyard may be I need of some assistance.
If you or anyone knows of Gilyards whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.