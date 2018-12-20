Missing Elderly Man May Need Assistance Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Elderly Man May Need Assistance Police Say

He was last seen on foot in Dallas

By Catherine Park

Published 22 minutes ago

    Dallas police are searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday.

    85-year-old Huey Gilyard was last seen walking in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in Dallas.

    Gilyard is described as being a black male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

    He was wearing a black hat, blue and white long-sleeved checkered shirt, black pants and sandals.

    According to police, Gilyard may be I need of some assistance.

    If you or anyone knows of Gilyards whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

