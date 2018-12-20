Dallas police are searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday.

85-year-old Huey Gilyard was last seen walking in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in Dallas.

Gilyard is described as being a black male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black hat, blue and white long-sleeved checkered shirt, black pants and sandals.

Obama Plays Santa for a Day at DC Hospital

Former President Barack Obama was Santa Claus for a day, surprising staff and patients at the Children's National hospital with a red cap and a big red sack. (Published 4 hours ago)

According to police, Gilyard may be I need of some assistance.

If you or anyone knows of Gilyards whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.