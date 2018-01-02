Misplaced Money, Recovered for a Fort Worth Family

Jimmie Mattoon was cleaning up recently and stumbled upon two reimbursement checks from her health insurance company.
They were dated 2011.
Jimmie remembered they were delivered when her family was moving to a new home.
The checks got stashed away somewhere in the chaos of the move.
She called Cigna and was told the checks were so old the money was likely sent to the state's unclaimed money office.
She checked both in Texas and Arkansas where they used to live and couldn't find the cash.
She says she called Cigna for help again with no luck.
NBC 5 Responds tried too. A representative told us they would help track it down but Jimmie never got a call.
We stayed at it for several months asking Cigna to tell us if Jimmie could still get the check or if they could tell us what agency had the money.
Cigna gave NBC 5 the following statement:
“We apologize for our slow response. Apparently the initial communication between public relations and customer service went awry and the case was not assigned. This is an extraordinarily rare event. Our special customer service unit is typically extremely responsive to customer issues we send their way.”
Just before Christmas, the check came. $1,375, and a big smile.