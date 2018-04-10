'Minor Glitch' Reported During STAAR Testing Tuesday

A glitch caused some problems on the first day of STAAR testing for some Texas students.

Midway through an online version of the test - some students lost access, they only got kicked out momentarily.

The Texas Education Agency says it's still gathering information.

According to The Dallas Morning News, teachers say students work did appear to be saved when they logged back into the testing software.

Back in 2016, statewide computer problems affected more than 14,000 students tests.

And while the TEA is still investigating, they're saying that today's problem was only a "minor glitch."

