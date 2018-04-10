'Minor Glitch' Reported During STAAR Testing Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

'Minor Glitch' Reported During STAAR Testing Tuesday

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    'Minor Glitch' Reported During STAAR Testing

    A glitch caused some problems on the first day of STAAR testing for some Texas students.

    (Published 44 minutes ago)

    A glitch caused some problems on the first day of STAAR testing for some Texas students.

    Midway through an online version of the test - some students lost access, they only got kicked out momentarily.

    The Texas Education Agency says it's still gathering information.

    According to The Dallas Morning News, teachers say students work did appear to be saved when they logged back into the testing software.

    FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

    [NATL] FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

    Federal agents on Monday raided the offices of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been under public scrutiny for weeks over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

    (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

    Back in 2016, statewide computer problems affected more than 14,000 students tests.

    And while the TEA is still investigating, they're saying that today's problem was only a "minor glitch."

    CLICK HERE for more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices