Minnie's Food Pantry Moves Into New Plano Home

Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano moved into a new space to continue its mission of feeding the hungry. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano has a new home -- a much bigger home.

The charity opened its new 28,000-square-foot space Wednesday.

Founder Cheryl Jackson called the new location her forever home.

"I am just overwhelmed with gratitude right now. My soul is happy," Jackson said.

The new space will help expand her mission of feeding the hungry in Collin County. It's a mission she started more than a decade ago.

"Eleven years ago we opened in a little 500-square-foot building with just two cans of corn," Jackson said. "But all I knew is there was a moment in my life where I needed to feed my two children and I didn't know where I was going to get a meal from."

She opened her original location on Plano's west side on purpose.

"I wanted the wealthy to see hunger in our community and I felt like if they saw it, they would respond and I was right," Jackson said.

Businessman Bill Adkins was one of her early supporters and champions.

"She literally came by one day and said, 'Would you help me out?' And I said, 'I'll do what I can,'" Adkins said.

Cops on Horseback Who Led Handcuffed Suspect Used ‘Poor Judgment’: Texas Police

The Galveston Police Department said the officer “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest.” (Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019)

He remembered one of their first Thanksgivings, scrambling to find turkeys to feed the hungry. He ended up hauling 400 frozen turkeys in his truck to get them to Minnie's Food Pantry on time.

"It's just amazing to see how far someone's dream can go," Adkins said.

The dream is now more than just serving food. It's expanded to include a re-sale shop and on-site resources to help lift people out of poverty.

While the mission has grown, it's never forgotten it's namesake - Cheryl's late mother Minnie.

Known for treating everyone like family, Minnie greeted each customer with a hug and is still very much a part of their new home.

"She'd be so proud of this community because she used to wipe my face and say, 'They're going to come, they're going to help you,'" Jackson said. "I would tell her that they came and they're still coming everyday. We are feeding like she taught us to do it and we're loving them like she taught us to love."

Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison Dies at 88

Author and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison died last night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019)

The new Minnie's Food Pantry is located at 661 18th Street in Plano.

To learn more about their mission, click here.