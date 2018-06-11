Mineral Wells Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Mineral Wells police are looking for an armed robbery suspect described as a skinny white male in his 40s with brown facial hair. The suspect stole lawn equipment and pulled a pistol on a person, police said, Monday, June 11, 2018.

Mineral Wells police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of stealing lawn equipment from a trailer that was attached to a truck.

When an employee attempted to stop the suspect, the suspect pulled out a pistol and threatened the employee.

The suspect got away in a white Ford F-350 and is described as a skinny white male in his 40s with brown facial hair. Witnesses said there was also a white female with blonde hair in the passenger seat of the suspect's truck.





Mineral Wells Police posted a video of the suspect and his truck to Facebook. If you recognize the suspect seen in the video, contact Mineral Wells police at (940)328-7883 or drichardson@mineralwellstx.gov

