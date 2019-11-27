Millions Will Travel Over Thanksgiving Holiday

If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday you are far from alone. (Published 22 minutes ago)

If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday you are far from alone.

An estimated 55 million people will travel 50 miles or more either by car or by airplane, according to AAA, which is the most since 2005 and the second-most since AAA started tracking Thanksgiving travel in 2000.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport expects to accommodate 2.5 million travelers between Friday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 3, with 227,000 anticipated to pass through on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, alone.

But the single-biggest rush will be this upcoming weekend.

82-Year-Old Power Lifter Beats Up Would-Be Burglar

People who know 82-year-old powerlifter Willie Murphy are calling her a hero. When a burglar broke into her Rochester, New York, home last week, she took action sent him to the hospital. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019)

"What people don't realize is as busy as today is, the day before Thanksgiving, the weekend is even busier for everybody coming back home from the holiday," said Bill Begley, of DFW Airport.

Begley stressed that travelers would be smart to plan ahead and arrive at the airport with as much information as possible – their flight status, the potential for inclement weather around the country, and awareness that this is a particularly busy time for travel.

At Dallas Love Field Thursday, mom Sarah Shkargi, of Frisco, came prepared for a long line at security with her two young kids ahead of her morning flight to Denver.

"There is a lot of mental preparation when traveling alone with children," Shkargi said with a smile, while waiting in line to check a bag and her double stroller.

Shkargi arrived nearly two hours ahead of her 11 a.m. flight and was pleasantly surprised with what appeared to be a lighter travel crowd than she expected.