Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Richardson

One ticket, sold in North Texas, matched all five balls, but not the Mega Ball in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket, worth $1 million dollars, was sold at the 7-Eleven gas station on Renner Road in Richardson.

As for the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history – just one ticket matched all of the numbers and the Mega Ball. The winning ticket worth $425 million was sold on Long Island, according to the New York Lottery.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 34, 44, 57, 62, and 70. Mega Ball was 14.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 4, with a starting value of $40 million.