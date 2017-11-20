Millennials Likely To 'Job Hop': Study

In less than a month, there will be a new crop of college graduates out in the workforce, but a recent LinkedIn.com survey suggests those Millennials will likely switch jobs in just a few years.

A CareerBuilder.com study found that employers actually expect their new hires to “job hop.”

"We are not OK with being unhappy in a job. We want to be happy and we want to be fulfilled,” SMU graduate Michelle Vogler said. “We are willing to take that risk, that leap of faith to see if there is something better out there rather than just hanging out in the same job for 50 years.”

Vogler decided to leave her first job of out college. She left employment in finance for a job in retail.

“I realized that I wasn't happy with what I was doing and I took a leap of faith and decided to quit my job and look for work elsewhere, somewhere that I was more passionate about,” Vogler said.

The study shows that people in Media/Entertainment, professional services, government, education and non-profits job hopped within five years. The least job-hopped professions include industrial fields, auto/transport and the oil/energy field.

"You know our parents and our grandparents who have worked for jobs that they don't necessarily love but they do it because they want to provide for their family and I respect that,” Vogler said. “I would love to be in a position where I can find a job and make me happy and I will be there forever I would love that I'm not trying to job hop."

The study also shows that women job hop more often compared to men.



More than half the employers surveyed by CareerBuilder.com touted the positive attributes of job hoppers. They said those employees had a wide range of expertise and could adapt quickly.

“I think having a wide variety of skill sets and being a well-rounded person is very important, today especially,” Vogler said.

