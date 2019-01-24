Mild This Weekend Before a Blast of Artic Air - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Mild This Weekend Before a Blast of Artic Air

By Samantha Davies

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    The up and down temperature trend continues, but the most dramatic change comes next week when another Arctic blast hits North Texas.

    In 12 hours we will see a 34 degree temperature drop. The high on Monday will be 62 and by Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    Over the weekend it will be mild for the end of January with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Late Monday a strong Arctic cold front moves in and will drop our 60 degree temperatures into the 20s and 30s.

    Tuesday will be a very cold day in North Texas with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will start with a hard freeze.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    It will be  brutally cold in the upper Midwest. Temperatures early next week will be in the minus teens to minus 30s.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices