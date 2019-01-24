Mild This Weekend Before a Blast of Artic Air

The up and down temperature trend continues, but the most dramatic change comes next week when another Arctic blast hits North Texas.

In 12 hours we will see a 34 degree temperature drop. The high on Monday will be 62 and by Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Over the weekend it will be mild for the end of January with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Late Monday a strong Arctic cold front moves in and will drop our 60 degree temperatures into the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday will be a very cold day in North Texas with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will start with a hard freeze.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

It will be brutally cold in the upper Midwest. Temperatures early next week will be in the minus teens to minus 30s.

