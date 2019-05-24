Migrants Seeking Asylum Headed to Dallas Next Month

Dallas County leaders met with business and religious leaders to discuss options for housing asylum seekers as early as June. Migrants have flooded border cities in recent weeks and shelters there are full. (Published 27 minutes ago)

For thirty-six years the Agape Clinic in Dallas has served migrants who might otherwise go untreated. The clinic's on track to see over 18,000 patients this year - and has offered to serve migrants seeking asylum.

"We are all trying to come to come to the table because we know there's going to be an influx of people who need care," said Stephanie Bohan, Executive Director of the Agape Clinic.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the city got a request to receive 100 migrants being pushed out of an El Paso shelter due to overcrowding. However, there is nowhere in Dallas ready to receive them. That's why the judge met with business and faith-based leaders to figure out a solution to help.

"It's a complex question that requires complex, thoughtful answers and when we can all come together across our fields. We must work together to find solutions that actually work," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The individuals seeking asylum have already been screened by the federal government and will just receive temporary shelter for five days or less.

Faith-based leaders who met with the judge on Friday say this is a moment for the community to step up.

"This is not political, this is personal, this is every one of our stories and we are at a crossroads of deciding what we are going to be and if we are going to be a welcoming community in the United States. Dallas has to decide what it means to be a welcoming community," said Nancy Kasten, Chair of the Migrant Status Task Force for Faith Forward.