Midtown Express Reaches the End of the Road, Opens this Weekend

The project started in 2015

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    It's finally happening.

    The much anticipated Midtown Express construction that started in 2015 has finally reached the end of the road. (Get it?)

    The 28-mile project that runs along state highways (SH) 183 and 114 as well as a portion of Loop 12 will be ready for commuters this weekend.

    This massive 16-lane highway travels through Bedford, Euless, Fort Worth, Irving and Dallas and will hopefully bring some traffic relief for drivers.

    It includes the TEXpress (toll managed) Lanes, 44 rehabilitated bridges as well as 26 brand new bridges, and a new four direct-connect ramp system with a total of 1,869 beams.

    The project moved 2.7 million cubic yards of dirt and relocated 47 miles of utilities. Once it has been officially completed, the team will have worked more than five million hours in the field.

    For more information, visit the project’s website: www.drivemidtown.com, or call the toll-free hotline 844-418-3114. The Midtown Express Project can also be found on Twitter (@DriveMidtown) and Facebook (drivemidtown).

