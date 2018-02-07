Construction crews will close Loop 12 in Irving and Dallas this weekend as part of the $847 million Midtown Express project.

The work includes removing the existing State Highway 183 bridge over Loop 12 and performing a traffic pattern change on north and southbound Loop 12 south of Interstate 35E.

The following areas will be affected by the construction, from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, until 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12:

Main Lanes:

Northbound Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E closed.

Southbound Loop 12 from I-35E to SH 183 closed.

Ramps:

Southbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Southbound Loop 12 entrance ramp from Northwest Highway closed.

Eastbound SH 114 exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Southbound LBJ TEXpress direct connector ramp from I-35E to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Message boards will be placed on the highway to warn about closures.

A full list of closures and detour maps can be found on the Drive Midtown website.

