Construction crews will close Loop 12 in Irving and Dallas this weekend as part of the $847 million Midtown Express project.
The work includes removing the existing State Highway 183 bridge over Loop 12 and performing a traffic pattern change on north and southbound Loop 12 south of Interstate 35E.
The following areas will be affected by the construction, from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, until 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12:
Main Lanes:
- Northbound Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E closed.
- Southbound Loop 12 from I-35E to SH 183 closed.
Ramps:
- Southbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.
- Southbound Loop 12 entrance ramp from Northwest Highway closed.
- Eastbound SH 114 exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.
- Southbound LBJ TEXpress direct connector ramp from I-35E to southbound Loop 12 closed.
Message boards will be placed on the highway to warn about closures.
A full list of closures and detour maps can be found on the Drive Midtown website.