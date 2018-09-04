What to Know A 14-year-old Midlothian ISD student was hit by a car while riding his bike to school early Tuesday morning.

A Midlothian student is recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bike to school, according to police.

It happened at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

The Midlothian Independent School District said the 14-year-old boy was riding his bike to football practice when he was struck.

The driver of the car called 911 and told police it was dark and he could not see the boy.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.