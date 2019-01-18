Midlothian Police Looking for Man Who Beat, Robbed Teen

Midlothian police officers are looking for a man they say beat and robbed a teenager Tuesday evening.

Investigators said the man spotted the teen as he was withdrawing money from a Chase bank ATM in Midlothian. Officers believe the suspect followed the teen for miles and crashed into his car off U.S. 287 near Shady Grove Road.

The teen told officers the man got out and began beating him. Officers arrived at about 6 p.m. and found the teen covered in blood and disoriented. He was transported to the hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a heavy set/stocky male with a thin mustache. Police are also looking for his vehicle, which is possibly a small blur or blue/green SUV with damage on the back left quarter panel.

Police said investigators were working with the Chase bank to obtain video surveillance from around the building and from the ATM where the teen withdrew cash.

If you know details about the suspect call Midlothian Police Department at 972-775-3333.