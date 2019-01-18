Midlothian Police Looking for Man Who Beat, Robbed Teen - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Midlothian Police Looking for Man Who Beat, Robbed Teen

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC10
    (File Photo)

    Midlothian police officers are looking for a man they say beat and robbed a teenager Tuesday evening.

    Investigators said the man spotted the teen as he was withdrawing money from a Chase bank ATM in Midlothian. Officers believe the suspect followed the teen for miles and crashed into his car off U.S. 287 near Shady Grove Road.

    The teen told officers the man got out and began beating him. Officers arrived at about 6 p.m. and found the teen covered in blood and disoriented. He was transported to the hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

    The suspect is described as a heavy set/stocky male with a thin mustache. Police are also looking for his vehicle, which is possibly a small blur or blue/green SUV with damage on the back left quarter panel.

    Avalanche Buries Unknown Number of People in NM

    [NATL] Avalanche Buries Unknown Number of People in NM

    Ski Patrol and first responders are working to rescue an unknown number of skiers buried in an avalanche at Taos Ski Resort in New Mexico

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

    Police said investigators were working with the Chase bank to obtain video surveillance from around the building and from the ATM where the teen withdrew cash.

    If you know details about the suspect call Midlothian Police Department at 972-775-3333.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices