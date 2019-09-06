Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Midlothian High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a tip of a possible threat, school officials said.

All students are safe, officials said.

"Out of an abundance of caution the campus is currently on lock-down as the situation is being investigated," school officials said.

They ask parents to not come to the campus due to lock-down safety procedures.

Check back for updates