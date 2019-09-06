Midlothian High School Placed on Lockdown After Tip of Possible Threat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Midlothian High School Placed on Lockdown After Tip of Possible Threat

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Midlothian High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a tip of a possible threat, school officials said.

    All students are safe, officials said.

    "Out of an abundance of caution the campus is currently on lock-down as the situation is being investigated," school officials said.

    They ask parents to not come to the campus due to lock-down safety procedures.

    Check back for updates

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices