A Midlothian man was arrested Monday in the kidnapping of his girlfriend and her 7-year-old granddaughter, police say.

According to police, Robert Allen Magness was charged with two counts of kidnapping after officers found him in a Midlothian motel with the woman and child.

According to a news release, officers found Magness after receiving a tip Saturday from his girlfriend's daughter, who reported her daughter and mother missing the previous day.

Midlothian police were told Monday that Magness frequented Americas Best Value Inn at 200 U.S. 67, where officers identified Magness' vehicle and found the room he had rented out.

Police say Magness told the missing woman, identified as Joy Dillard, and her granddaughter they were not allowed to leave or use the phone.

Magness was booked into the Midlothian Jail before being transferred to the Ellis County Jail.