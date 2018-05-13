Middle Schoolers Take On Social Media Bullying at Mother-Daughter Brunch

Students at Bessie Coleman Middle School in Cedar Hill discuss social media bullying, how to filter out the noise and stand out as a leader. The event is a part of the school's Denim and Diamonds Mother's Day brunch for Longhorn Girls Rock. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Social media bullying continues to be a challenge for kids, and some educators say for many students, it starts in middle school.

Taking on the tough subject, NBC 5’s Samantha Chatman joined a group of moms and young girls at Bessie Coleman Middle School in Cedar Hill Saturday to talk about overcoming bullying, and standing out as a leader.

As keynote speaker, Samantha talked about her own experiences with social media bullying in school, and gave the girls advice on how to filter out the noise and never lose focus on your goals. She reminded the girls that they are all queens, and to always wear their crowns with pride.

The event was a part of a Mother-Daughter brunch for Longhorn Girls Rock. It included games, music, motivational speakers and memories with mom that the girls will not soon forget.