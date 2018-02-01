Students at a Kaufman County middle school won’t be allowed to bring open drinks to classrooms after some students were caught bringing alcohol to class, authorities say.

There have been “several” recent incidents at Furlough Jr. Middle School in Terrell with students bringing alcohol on campus in open containers, principal Jay Thompson said in a letter to parents.

Unopened water bottles, sports drinks or soda cans are allowed and can only be drank during lunch, Thompson said. Students can buy drinks from the cafeteria or use campus water fountains.



Thompson commended students who reported the behavior and encouraged parents to talk with their kids.

Terrell ISD police are investigating the alcohol violations and could file criminal charges.