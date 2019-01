A Wylie middle school student could face charges after police say he attacked his teacher in a classroom.

It happened Wednesday at Burnett Junior High School.

The teacher was not seriously hurt and was able to subdue the 13-year-old until a school resource officer arrived.

No other students were involved.

Police plan to file an assault charge against the student.