An Austin couple went to pick up their lost dog at a Dallas County animal shelter, only to learn the dog had a second microchip -- one registered to a different owner from more then two years ago. Now, that original owner wants the dog back. (Published 45 minutes ago)

When John Baxa adopted Wiley in May 2016, nobody could tell him about the dog's background. The healthy but un-neutered puppy had walked up to an animal control officer five days before, the Austin shelters staff told him.

"There wasn't anything about him," Baxa said. "That was odd ... normally dogs come with an epic poem of stories at shelters."

Baxa and his boyfriend Keller Davis fell in love with the puppy, who's grown into a sweet, energetic fluffball with a passion for jumping into trees.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.