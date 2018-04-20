A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for a world record $2,880,000 in a public auction of rare sports cards.

A 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card, in mint condition, sells for a world record $2.88 million at a public auction on Thursday, April 19.

Heritage Auctions sold the baseball card for $2.6 million over the auction record for a post-war baseball card.

The card was handed over from a private collection of former NFL lineman and Super Bowl Champion Evan Mathis.

The card’s superior condition fueled vigorous bidding resulting in the highest bidding price ever paid at the auction for baseball card.

"The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card captures the attention of baseball fans, serious collectors, and investors alike and this auction made it one of the most valuable sports collectibles in existence," said Director of Sports Auctions at Heritage, Chris Ivy.

Ivy said that more and more investors are understanding that elite collectibles are an asset with that rare tandem of low risk and high reward.

Mathis offered Heritage Auctions the world record selling card for one simple reason. He wanted to finance a new home in Tennessee so his wife and daughter can live closer to family.



