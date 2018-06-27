Mexico Prepares for Presidential Election

The countdown begins as the law in Mexico dictates that all political events must end three days before the election. (Published 7 minutes ago)

There is an important presidential election coming up this Sunday in Mexico.

Voters will go to the polls to choose a new leader and their decision could have a big impact on relations with the United States.

The countdown begins on Wednesday as the law in Mexico dictates that all political events must end three days before the election. The four candidates spent every minute trying to persuade undecided voters.

According to the most recent poll, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador leads the race by 14 points. The margin has closed a bit in the last 30 days, but it is still a big advantage.

On Wednesday night, Obrador wrapped up his campaign at Estadio Azteca, which is located in the suburb of Santa Ursula in Mexico City. It is also the largest sporting venue in the country with capacity for eighty thousand people.

That event is very symbolic not only because of its size, but because the venue belongs to Communications Tycoon Emilio Azcarraga, a man that according to "AMLO" represents everything that is wrong with Mexico.

For the next three days Mexicans will observe the arrival of international observers, people who have traveled from all over the world to witness this election and to make sure it is a clean process.