Metro PCS Stores Robbed at Gunpoint - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Metro PCS Stores Robbed at Gunpoint

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Metro PCS Stores Robbed at Gunpoint
    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas Police are looking for the man they say robbed two different Metro PCS stores at gunpoint, Wednesday November 15, 2017.

    Dallas Police are looking for the man they say robbed two different Metro PCS stores at gunpoint.

    Investigators say the first robbery happened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 10900 block of Webb Chapel Road.

    The second robbery happened at 10:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway.

    Officers say the man held up employees at both stores at gunpoint and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No employees were harmed.

    What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

    [NATL-DFW] What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

    A fire in Pennsylvania over the weekend killed a 3-year-old girl. Investigators believe the source of the fire was a hoverboard. What you need to know about protecting your home if you own a hoverboard.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

    Police say the man is a black male between the age of 20 and 25 years old, weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown pants, white shoes, and a blue hat with the word "PIMP" written on it.

    The man got away in a beige early 2000's model Ford Explorer.

    If you have any information, you are ask to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3692.

    Published 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices