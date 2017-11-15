Metro PCS Stores Robbed at Gunpoint

Dallas Police are looking for the man they say robbed two different Metro PCS stores at gunpoint, Wednesday November 15, 2017.

Dallas Police are looking for the man they say robbed two different Metro PCS stores at gunpoint.

Investigators say the first robbery happened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 10900 block of Webb Chapel Road.

The second robbery happened at 10:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway.

Officers say the man held up employees at both stores at gunpoint and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No employees were harmed.

What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

A fire in Pennsylvania over the weekend killed a 3-year-old girl. Investigators believe the source of the fire was a hoverboard. What you need to know about protecting your home if you own a hoverboard. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Police say the man is a black male between the age of 20 and 25 years old, weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown pants, white shoes, and a blue hat with the word "PIMP" written on it.

The man got away in a beige early 2000's model Ford Explorer.

If you have any information, you are ask to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3692.