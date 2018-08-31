Meteorological Fall Begins, But What Is It? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Meteorological Fall Begins, But What Is It?

By Samantha Davies

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Friday is the last day of meteorological summer, with meteorological fall beginning Saturday, Sept. 1.

    This is different from astronomical fall, which begins Sept. 22.

    What is the difference? Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun. They are more commonly used and well known. The seasons are defined by two solstices and two equinoxes.

    Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar.

    Winter is typically the coldest months of the year and summer the hottest. Spring and fall are transition months. Here are the meteorological seasons:

    Spring- March, April, May
    Summer- June, July, August
    Fall- September, October, November
    Winter- December, January, February

    Since the meteorological seasons fall on the same date every year, it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

