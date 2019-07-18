Mesquite Search for Robbery Suspect

Mesquite police are searching for a man suspected in a July 8 robbery.
Tarrion Bables, 18, was identified by a Crime Stopper tip. Police said he is 6'1", 180lbs, and has a half sleeve tattoo on his left forearm from his wrist to his elbow. Officials also said that his hair is shorter now than in the picture.
Police believe that Bables picked up two cell phones that had been left on the grass at a basketball court near Pirrung Elementary. Bables was then confronted by the owners of the cell phones. Police said Bables then pulled out a handgun and threatened the owners. Bables ran off into a nearby neighborhood.
No one was hurt.
Mesquite police urge anyone with information to give them a call at 972-285-6336.
Tips that lead to an arrest could pay up to $5,000.