A Mesquite police officer assigned to Horn High School is facing discipline after accidentally firing his weapon inside the school Thursday.
According to police, the officer, whose name was not released, was inside his office and was inspecting his department-issued weapon when it went off at about 11:45 a.m.
Police said the officer had removed the magazine, but failed to eject the round from the chamber.
"One round of ammunition was fired, ricocheted off the concrete floor and disintegrated," police said.
The officer was alone in his office at the time and there were no injuries reported.
The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the incident and said the officer will be subject to internal discipline but they did not say what that might be.