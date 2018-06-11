Mesquite Police Searching for Man in Road Rage Incident

Police are asking for your help after a bystander turned in video of a reported road rage incident. (Published 2 hours ago)

Mesquite police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect in a road rage incident that occurred earlier this month.

A group of motorcyclists were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 80 when a white pickup truck reportedly began tailgating them.

According to police, the motorcyclists stopped on the shoulder, as did the Silverado, and got into an argument with the driver of truck.

The driver of the pickup then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

However, while pulling onto the main lanes of the highway from the shoulder, the driver of the truck reportedly swerved his truck back towards the shoulder and struck one of the motorcyclists.

The victim was thrown approximately 10 feet, according to police. He suffered minor injuries.

A bystander recorded video of the incident and turned it over to Mesquite police.

The pickup driver is described as a white male who was driving a white, four-door Chevrolet Silverado with possible damage to the front, passenger side vehicle from the incident. The vehicle also has damage to the left side rear bumper as seen in the video. He was wearing a Texas Rangers shirt and jean shorts.

There is a reward being offering for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or can contact Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.