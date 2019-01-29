Mesquite Police Search for Sexual Assault Suspect

Mesquite police are searching for a driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman Monday morning after he offered her a ride, police said.

The woman told police that she was walking near N. Galloway Avenue and Town East Boulevard about 9:30 a.m. when the suspect pulled up and asked her if she would like a ride because of the cold weather, police said. The woman willingly entered the car, police said.

When they arrived at her destination in the 3300 block of Poteet Drive the woman told police the driver sexually assaulted her, police said. After she got out of the car, the driver took off, police said. Police believe the man was driving a 2011 to a 2014 black Chrysler 300.

He is described as a black man with a bald/shaved head with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey athletic-style shorts.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the car to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.