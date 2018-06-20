Mesquite Police Investigating a Teen Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Police Investigating a Teen Shooting

By Charles Nichelson

Published 58 minutes ago

    Mesquite police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old teen who was found in a car.

    Ricardo Gonzales-Palacios of Balch Springs was found with a gunshot wound after reports of gunfire on the 1600 block of Crestridge Drive.

    He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

    Police believe he knew the person who shot him, but the investigation is still ongoing.

    Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

    [This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]

      

