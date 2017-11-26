A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment after a Mesquite teenager was injured Saturday night in a shooting a house party.



Mesquite police said they were called to a shooting at a home on the 800 block of Forestbrook Drive at about 9:30 p.m. and learned that a 16-year-old had been shot following a dispute among partygoers.



The teen was transported to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life threatening.



There have been no arrests and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and indictment in the case. Contact the tip line at 214-373-TIPS or Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.