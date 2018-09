The Mesquite ISD is looking to hire 25 additional bus drivers and will host a job fair on October 20.

Earlier this month, the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees approved a $500 sign-on bonus, plus two additional $500 bonuses later in the school year.

Anyone interested in applying can attend the job fair on Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the MISD Professional Development Center. That address is 2600 Motley Drive.

You can also apply online at mesquiteisd.org.

