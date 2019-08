A Mesquite ISD bus driver has been arrested on a child sex charge and police believe there may be more victims, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

63-year-old Ruben Castillo is facing one count of criminal solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault of a child.

Castillo worked for the district for 11 years.

Mesquite police say any students who believe Castillo contacted them inappropriately should give them a call at 972-285-6336.

