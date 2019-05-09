Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Mesquite High School is under a lock down due to a shooting at a bank near the campus, according to officials with the Mesquite Independent School District.

The shooting took place at a Wells Fargo Bank about two block west of the school. After the shooting, two students ran into the school building.

Those students have been taken into custody, though no weapons have been found.

Police could be seen outside the school searching shrubbery and trash bins.

Due to the lockdown, parents are being asked to not come to the school at this time as no one is being allowed to enter or leave the building. Mesquite High School's normal dismissal time is 3:55 p.m.

NBC 5 has reached out to the Mesquite Police Department for information, but they have not yet released any details.

