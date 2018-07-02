Mesquite Dog Ordinance Goes Into Effect

A new city ordinance goes into effect Monday for unattended tethered dogs in Mesquite.

The ordinance prohibits tethering of dogs unless the owner is physically present within the outdoor area where the dog is in view at all times. Dogs must also have access to water and shelter at all times and be confined by a fence of sufficient strength, height and durability to prevent the animal’s escape.

Dogs may not be left outside when temperatures are below freezing or a heat advisory is in effect. The same rule applies for warnings of a hurricane, tropical storm or tornado issued by the National Weather Service.

Any person violating these provisions could be charged a misdemeanor and a fine not to exceed $500 for each offense.

