Mesquite police say a church youth group volunteer is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Steven Winn, 33, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on three counts of child sexual assault. He is held on $75,000 bond.

Open Door Baptist Church says Winn was not an employee of the church, rather a volunteer who worked with the youth department.

Open Door isn't giving any other comment.

Court records show no prior criminal history for Winn.