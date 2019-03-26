A Mesquite man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl, police say.

Mesquite police said they have arrested Toron Eugene Williams, 30, in relation to the child's death. His bond is set at $250,000.

Police said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. from the 1100 block of Wildflower Lane Sunday saying that a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in her bed. By the time police arrived, the girl's mother had driven her to an area hospital.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital after emergency workers could not resuscitate her, police said.

Police said, the girl's mother is not currently suspected of involvement.