Mesquite Band Director Arrested, Charged With Soliciting Teen For Sex

North Mesquite High School Band Director James Cude was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he attempted to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the boy was actually a Dallas detective taking part in a joint local and federal operation. Cude allegedly met the detective posing as the teen through the app Grindr and described sex acts he'd like to perform on the boy.

In a statement, Mesquite ISD said in part:

"Mesquite ISD was shocked and deeply troubled to learn of Mr. Cude’s arrest in this case. Per district policy, he has been placed on administrative leave. The district and our entire community are very proud of the Big Blue Band, and we will not allow this disturbing turn of events to tarnish the stellar reputation of the NMHS band program."

Cude is charged with online solicitation of a minor and has been at North Mesquite High School for about one year.