Mesquite Announces Veterans Memorial Brick Sale

The City of Mesquite is selling bricks to the public for the new Mesquite Veterans Memorial.

The public can purchase bricks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the memorial. The ceremony will take place on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at City Lake Park on South Galloway Avenue as part of the annual Veterans Day Celebration.

The public can also purchase bricks online at www.MesquiteVeteransMemorial.org.

All bricks will be included in the memorial's construction and will be placed on the border of the walkway.

Each brick is four inches by eight inches and costs $50. The inscription area on each brick will accommodate three lines of text with a maximum of 20 characters per line. The public may purchase multiple bricks.

The Mesquite Veterans Memorial is a community project to build a place to honor all military veterans and their families. The memorial will include a plaza, an area of recognition for those from Mesquite killed in service, and various other tributes to military service. The memorial is expected to be completed in 2020.